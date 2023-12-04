Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $2.04. Bakkt shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 1,967,387 shares trading hands.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
