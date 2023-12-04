Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $2.04. Bakkt shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 1,967,387 shares trading hands.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

