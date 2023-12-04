Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Banco Macro stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.99). Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4262 per share. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

