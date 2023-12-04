Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Up 9.2% in November

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 23.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.32. 3,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,353. The company has a market cap of $414.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.11.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.78%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.