Beldex (BDX) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $276.16 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,211.43 or 0.05354221 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00052128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,163,860 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,423,866 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

