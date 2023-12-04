Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $434,165.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.