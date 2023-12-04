Benchmark Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Hold

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.55.

Get Repligen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $164.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.51 and a 200 day moving average of $157.81. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.