Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Position Reduced by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,854 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.47% of Bentley Systems worth $71,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 949,869 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409 in the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.46. 391,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,105. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

