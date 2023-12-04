Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ BILI opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 79.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 63.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Further Reading

