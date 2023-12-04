Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,999 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 154,181 shares of company stock worth $3,402,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Biohaven stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,906. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

