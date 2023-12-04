Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 1.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 1.00% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $59,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,937. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.