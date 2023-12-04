Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 17,249 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.54% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

