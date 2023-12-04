Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 211 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,372,000. LBP AM SA lifted its position in Humana by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 41,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Humana by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Humana by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $488.79. The company had a trading volume of 349,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $502.41 and a 200 day moving average of $483.61. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $553.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.