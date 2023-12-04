Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 2,792 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,514,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock worth $466,326,545. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.16. 2,880,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

