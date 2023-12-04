Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.35. 1,440,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,472. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

