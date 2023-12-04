Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,667. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.