Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.46. 4,539,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average of $157.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.