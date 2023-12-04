Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,789. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

