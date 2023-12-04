Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $20.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 1.13% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $20,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock remained flat at $49.91 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 121,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,750. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

