Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,271 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.45. 453,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,212. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

