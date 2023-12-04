Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 3,838 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.92. 588,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $80.46.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

