Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 796 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,448 shares of company stock worth $115,370,302. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ META traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.16. 10,607,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,781,861. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.06. The stock has a market cap of $820.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

