Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $79,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.55. 1,265,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,738. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average is $140.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

