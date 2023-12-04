Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 360,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $112.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $115.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

