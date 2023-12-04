Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,156.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,005.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2,928.87.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

