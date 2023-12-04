BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get BRC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRC

Insider Buying and Selling at BRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $94,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,210 shares in the company, valued at $587,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $94,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,210 shares in the company, valued at $587,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,661.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 71.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 556.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

BRC Stock Performance

NYSE BRCC opened at $4.56 on Monday. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $966.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that BRC will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRC

(Get Free Report

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.