Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

PXD stock opened at $231.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

