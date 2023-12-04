Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after buying an additional 3,357,251 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,572 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,458,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,324 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 968,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,240,000 after purchasing an additional 478,859 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.