BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 589 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

VEEV stock opened at $178.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

