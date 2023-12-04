Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

BR opened at $195.40 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $195.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

