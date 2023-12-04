Brokerages Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Target Price at $194.00

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tetra Tech

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $4,625,337 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $162.51 on Monday. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.62.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.