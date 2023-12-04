Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.80. 340,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,299. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.