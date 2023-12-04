Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 2,186 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 116,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 252,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 93,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.42. 340,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

