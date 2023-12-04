Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 65,328 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1,194.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,328 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,657,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,693,000 after purchasing an additional 328,795 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,233,000 after purchasing an additional 211,846 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,997,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,734,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after buying an additional 553,723 shares during the last quarter.

FBND stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 381,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

