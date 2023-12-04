Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.06. 819,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,635. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

