Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.73.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

