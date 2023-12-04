Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $41.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

