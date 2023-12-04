Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $60.32 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,420 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 0.70% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $60,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.38. 48,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

