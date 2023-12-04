Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.78 on Monday, reaching $419.08. 2,169,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.11 and its 200-day moving average is $403.09. The firm has a market cap of $335.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $422.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

