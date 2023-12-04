Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 12,535 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCSH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

