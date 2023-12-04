Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 4,845 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 232,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,306. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

