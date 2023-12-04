Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 51,824 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.62. 115,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,186. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

