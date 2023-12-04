Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 5,755 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 88,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 154,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 363,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 141,071 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

