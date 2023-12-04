Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 7,254 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.32. 1,206,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

