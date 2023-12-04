Buckingham Strategic Partners Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.96. 862,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,646. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average of $254.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

