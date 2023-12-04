Buckingham Strategic Partners Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,504. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.