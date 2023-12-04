Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,495 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up 1.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $188,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $139.13. 378,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

