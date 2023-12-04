Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Update

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 337,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $793.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CABO

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $19.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $562.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,856. Cable One has a 1 year low of $519.23 and a 1 year high of $861.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $585.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). The business had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.49 million. Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 51.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.