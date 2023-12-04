Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises about 3.0% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 64.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,122 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 2,679.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 133,967 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cameco by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 131,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.31. 928,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

