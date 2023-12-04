Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.00.

Shares of ATD opened at C$76.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$58.92 and a 1 year high of C$80.28. The stock has a market cap of C$74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.32 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2375602 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

