Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Future (LON:FUTR) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 758 ($9.57) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 827 ($10.45).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 757 ($9.56) to GBX 827 ($10.45) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.05) to GBX 1,080 ($13.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,162.67 ($14.69).

FUTR stock opened at GBX 845.50 ($10.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 883.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 800.34. Future has a one year low of GBX 632 ($7.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,754 ($22.15). The stock has a market cap of £989.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

